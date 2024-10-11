Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.90. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 454 shares.

Critical Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

