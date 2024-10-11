Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.90. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 454 shares.
Critical Metals Trading Up 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.