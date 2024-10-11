CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,458. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

