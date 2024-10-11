crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00255985 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,746,875 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,136,911.9236043. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99842927 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,814,576.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

