Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $332.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

