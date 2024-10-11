Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.05 ($1.17), with a volume of 4121724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.75 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Currys to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Currys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURY

Currys Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £991.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,457.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.98.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £209,654.73 ($274,381.27). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.