Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.05 ($1.17), with a volume of 4121724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.75 ($1.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Currys to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Currys Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £209,654.73 ($274,381.27). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
