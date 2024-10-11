Cwm LLC Buys 259,706 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,706 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

