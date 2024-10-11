Cwm LLC Buys 4,987 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s stock opened at $304.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

