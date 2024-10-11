Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 729.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

