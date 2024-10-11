Cwm LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

