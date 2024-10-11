Cwm LLC Has $18.26 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in General Mills by 13.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

