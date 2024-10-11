Cwm LLC Has $30.08 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

