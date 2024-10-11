Cwm LLC Purchases 35,761 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 376,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

