Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,542 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,818,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

