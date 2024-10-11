Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,489 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 20.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 16.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 614.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,452 shares of company stock worth $2,233,948. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $51.40 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.