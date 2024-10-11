Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,866,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after acquiring an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,659,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

