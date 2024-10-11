Daiwa America Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Hold

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DQ. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.