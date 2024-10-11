Daniel William Moore Sells 2,376 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12.

GameStop Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.91. 4,166,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,879,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 260.38 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GameStop by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

