Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $14.48 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

