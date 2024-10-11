Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,639 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,712. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

