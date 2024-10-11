Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.94. 599,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,565. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AXP. HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

