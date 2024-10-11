Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,690. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.