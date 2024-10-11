Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 1,317,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,530. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

