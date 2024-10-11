Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $33.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

