Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $63.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile



Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

