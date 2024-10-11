Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 462 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

