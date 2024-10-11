Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

