Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.24.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

