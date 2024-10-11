Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $713,000 Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,623,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.47 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

