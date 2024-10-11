Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.