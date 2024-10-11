Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $218,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.