Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,311 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

