Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 800 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.