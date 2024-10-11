Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.