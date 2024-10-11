Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $158.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.