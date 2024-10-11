Decred (DCR) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00019851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00070070 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006820 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,136.61 or 0.40038765 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Decred
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,374,092 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.