Decred (DCR) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00019851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,136.61 or 0.40038765 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,374,092 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.