DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,721.35 or 0.39994018 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.