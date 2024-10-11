Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $57.24.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
