Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DFY. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.90.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$55.53.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.