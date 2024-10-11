Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 225,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
