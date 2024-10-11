Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 225,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 449,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Deltic Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

About Deltic Energy

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

