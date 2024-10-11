DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €4.26 ($4.68) and last traded at €4.23 ($4.64). 753,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.14 ($4.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

