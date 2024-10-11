Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.87 and traded as high as C$6.73. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 6,512 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094737 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.