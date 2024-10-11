Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,315,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after buying an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

