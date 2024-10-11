DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE DKS opened at $200.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,673 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

