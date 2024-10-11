DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DigiAsia Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 173,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,285. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46.
About DigiAsia
