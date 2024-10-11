DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DigiAsia Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 173,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,285. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46.

About DigiAsia

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

