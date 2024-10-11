Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.01 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.93 ($0.25). 2,885,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,670,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.23).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.24. The firm has a market cap of £164.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.