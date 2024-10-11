Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.27%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

