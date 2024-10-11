Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

