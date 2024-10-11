Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 4198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

