Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 5813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

