Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

